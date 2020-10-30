Deftones Announce White Pony Remix Album, Share Purity Ring Remix of ‘Knife Party’

Deftones said they’d be releasing a remix album of White Pony earlier this year as part of the 20th-anniversary celebration of that album. Now, the remix collection, titled Black Stallion, is officially on its way.

The remix collection features an all-star cast, including DJ Shadow, the Cure’s Robert Smith, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Clams Casino, Phantogram, Tourist and Purity Ring. The latter’s remix of “Knife Party” can be heard below.

In September, Deftones released Ohms, their first album since 2016 and we spoke with Chino Moreno about that and a whole lot more. When White Pony turned 20 in June, we caught up with a bunch of the band’s friends, admirers and colleagues to discuss why that album so was essential.

Black Stallion is out on Dec. 11 on Warner Records. Check out the tracklisting below.

Feiticeira (Clams Casino remix)

Digital Bath (DJ Shadow remix)

Elite (Blanck Mass remix)

Rx Queen (Salva remix)

Street Carp (Phantogram remix)

Teenager (Robert Smith remix)

Knife Party (Purity Ring remix)

Korea (Trevor Jackson remix)

Passenger (Mike Shinoda remix)

Change (In the House of Flies) (Tourist remix)

Pink Maggit (Squarepusher remix)