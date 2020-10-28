De La Soul Team With Chuck D, Styles P, Talib Kweli for Voting Anthem ‘Remove 45′

De La Soul are back and have enlisted an all-star group of musicians, including Styles P, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch, Mysonne, and Chuck D for a new song “Remove 45.”

The song is their way of encouraging fans to vote out President Donald Trump. The song splices in Trump’s speeches to show why listeners should vote him out.

“When it comes to this president and his administration we need to exercise our right to vote and REMOVE him from office,” Pos from De La Soul said in a statement.

Listen to the song below.