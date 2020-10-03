Dazed and Confused Cast to Reunite for Texas Voting Fundraiser

The cast of Dazed and Confused is the latest to reunite for a good cause. On Oct. 11, Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, Jason London, Joey Lauren Adams, Adam Goldberg, Anthony Rapp, Rory Cochrane, Marissa Ribisi, Cole Hauser, Deena Martin, Esteban Powell, Christine Harnos, Wiley Wiggins, Michelle Burke, Mark Vandermeulen, Sasha Jenson, Jeremy Fox, Christin Hinojosa, Catherine Morris and Nicky Katt will all come together virtually for a table reading of the 1993 stoner flick. Patton Oswalt will moderate a Q&A following the reading.

The event will be part of the get-out-the-vote initiatives in Texas and plans to raise money for the Voto Latino Foundation and March for Science. The historically red state won’t allow voters to use COVID-19 as a reason to vote by mail.

“With a pandemic raging during an election year, this country should be investing in every possible measure to keep voters safe,” Voto Latino managing director Danny Friedman said in a statement. “No one should be forced to choose between their health and their vote. Unfortunately, the state of Texas does not allow COVID-19 to be used as a reason for mail-in voting. Voto Latino Foundation has registered 215,964 voters in Texas, and each one of them will be making their voices heard in November, despite the state’s intransigence.”

“Now more than ever, we need science-informed policies and practices to protect the public and defend our democracy,” March for Science president Matt Tranchin added. “As a Texan who is not allowed to vote by mail during a pandemic because of our state’s short-sighted election laws, it’s a powerful reminder that we need elected representatives who will embrace science and listen to public health officials.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that This Is Spinal Tap’s cast would be virtually reuniting on Oct. 14 for a fundraiser to benefit Democrats in Pennsylvania. That event will also be hosted by Oswalt.