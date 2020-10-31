David Lee Roth Shares New Song Dedicated to Eddie Van Halen

Tributes to Eddie Van Halen have been rolling in since his death earlier this month, and the latest comes from his Van Halen bandmate David Lee Roth.

On Friday, the singer released a new song called “Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill” and dedicated to the legendary guitarist. “Hey Ed I’m gonna miss ya,” reads text on the YouTube album art. “See you on the other side.”

Listen to the track below.

Van Halen died on Oct. 6 due to complications from a decades-long battle with throat cancer. He was 65 years old. Roth was one of many who paid tribute when news broke of his death. “What a Long Great Trip It’s Been…” he captioned a black and white photo of himself and Eddie at the time.

Former Van Halen members Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony also honored Eddie during Hagar’s annual birthday bash. And though concerts are few and far between these days, Third Eye Blind was able to pay respects to EVH during a socially distanced set earlier this month by covering Van Halen’s “Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love.”

SPIN paid tribute to Van Halen by highlighting his best guitar solos. See that list here.