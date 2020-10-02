David Bowie’s Estate to Release ’90s Live Album Series

After announcing the release of David Bowie Ouvrez Le Chien in June, Parlophone Records will release that live album as part of David Bowie Brilliant Live Adventures – A Series of Six David Bowie Live Albums From the 1990s.

The series will include six live albums from the ’90s that will release in both limited, one-run vinyl and CD formats as well as special limited edition boxes for both the LPs and CDs. David Bowie Ouvrez Le Chien, Bowie’s 1995 show in Dallas, along with two other live albums, will release before Christmas while the other three will drop in early 2021.

David Bowie Ouvrez Le Chien is slated to release on Oct. 30. You can find more information on how to get your copy at Bowie’s official store and Rhino.com.

See the full CD and LP tracklistings for David Bowie Ouvrez Le Chien below.

David Bowie’s Ourez Le Chien tracklisting:

CD:

“Look Back In Anger”

“The Hearts Filthy Lesson”

“The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)”

“I Have Not Been To Oxford Town”

“Outside”

“Andy Warhol”

“Breaking Glass”

“The Man Who Sold The World”

“We Prick You”

“I’m Deranged”

“Joe The Lion”

“Nite Flights”

“Under Pressure”

“Teenage Wildlife”

LP

SIDE ONE

“Look Back In Anger” (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

“The Hearts Filthy Lesson (David Bowie/Brian Eno/Michael Garson/Sterling Campbell/Erdal “Kizilcay/Reeves Gabrels)

“The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty) (David Bowie/Brian Eno/Reeves Gabrels)

SIDE TWO

“I Have Not Been To Oxford Town” (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

“Outside” (David Bowie/Kevin Armstrong)

“Andy Warhol” (David Bowie)

“Breaking Glass” (David Bowie/George Murray/Dennis Davis)

SIDE THREE

“The Man Who Sold The World” (David Bowie)

“We Prick You” (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

“I’m Deranged” (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

“Joe The Lion” (David Bowie)

SIDE FOUR

“Nite Flights” (Scott Engel)

“Under Pressure” (David Bowie/Freddie Mercury/Roger Taylor/John Deacon/Brian May)

“Teenage Wildlife” (David Bowie)