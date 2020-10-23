Dave Hause and Tessa Violet Headline Next Week on SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream

This week on SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream was awesome. We had a Q&A with Mayday Parade, some Mario Kart action from Paper Jackets, a full-blown listening party with pluko (whose new EP is out now), and more.

But let’s not live in the past (although you can still see those sets on our Twitch for a bit before they go up on YouTube), as next week could be even better. We’ll start things on Monday with Black Satellite, carry you through the midweek with Tessa Violet, and let Dave Hause rock us into the weekend to celebrate his new release – and that’s not even all of it.

It’ll be a week full of unforgettable performances and intimate moments with your favorite artists, so head to our Twitter and Instagram for more updates and reminders as the days progress.

Tune in at twitch.tv/spinmag for the set times below, and feel free to support us with you free subscription available from Amazon Prime if you like what you see.