Chet ‘JR’ White, Girls Member/Producer, Dies at 40

Chet “JR” White, formerly the bassist and producer of San Francisco indie-rock band Girls, has died at age 40.

White died at his family home on Sunday night after his heart stopped, a Facebook post from Girls’ label, True Panther, confirms.

White formed Girls with Christopher Owens in 2007. They released their debut LP, Album, in 2009 and split three years later after another EP and album.

After Girls, White went on to work with artists like Cass McCombs and Tobias Jesso Jr. as a producer/engineer.

“I hope you feel nothing but peace now my brother. I love you, and thank you for believing in me, and for what you brought to the table. Always and Forever, and I’ll always be proud of you… I’ll always remember you protecting Liza, Patrick, myself and Beta from the jerks,” Owens wrote in a tweet remembering White.

“Rest In Peace to my friend and bandmate, Chet JR White. An immensely talented musician and producer with the sharpest ear. Was Girls the best band of the late aughts? Most likely yes. I came in at the very end, for what turned out to be the final tours.. but those shows contained some of the most powerful moments I’ve ever felt on stage. Much respect & much love [Chet] – you will be missed 💔,” former Girls touring drummer Derek James added in a statement of his own.