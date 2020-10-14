Chainsmokers Hamptons Concert Promoter Slapped With $20,000 Fine

The promoters of a crowded, controversial charity show by The Chainsmokers in New York’s upscale Hamptons this summer was fined $20,000 for violating public health law, according to a Twitter post by Governor Andrew Cuomo today (Oct. 14).

“Following an investigation into the Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons this summer, the promoters will be fined $20,000 for violating public health law. Further, the Town of Southampton cannot approve permits for group gatherings without State approval,” the tweet said.

According to the New York Times, the inquiry into social-distancing violations began shortly after social media posts of the July 25 event showed concertgoers dancing in front of the stage, rather than next to their cars as instructed.

Event organizers In The Know Experiences and Invisible Noise produced on the event, which was done in partnership with JAJA Tequila (the brand co-owned by the Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall and Drew Taggart), but it’s not yet clear which group will pay the fine.

A rep for In the Know declined SPIN’s request for comment.

Variety reports that event organizers In The Know Experiences and Invisible Noise released a statement elaborating on what they characterized as proper safety precautions. The statement said, in part. that the show “followed the guidelines created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. … Prior to the event, all guests were instructed to self-monitor their temperature daily for two weeks leading up to the event, maintaining a temperature below 99.5° F (37.5° C).

The concert was held at a 100-acre lot transformed into a drive-in for the event, and a concert-goer on Twitter posted show footage, noting “no social-distancing during a pandemic; we may be doomed.”