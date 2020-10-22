Punk progenitors Buzzcocks will release a boxset containing the dozen seven-inch singles the band released for United Artists between 1977 – 1980. The Complete United Artists Singles 1977-1980 7” Boxset, remastered from the original tapes, will be released by Domino on Jan. 15, 2021.

Of course, along with A-side hits including “Orgasm Addict,” “What Do I Get” and “Ever Fallen In Love With Someone (You Shouldn’t’ve),” are the commensurate B-sides, including, respectively, “Whatever Happened Too…?” “Oh Shit” and “Just Lust.”

The package will contain the original Malcolm Garrett-designed sleeves and a 36-page booklet written by author and punk scribe Clinton Heylin.

Pre-order the Boxset here.

Watch the classic video of “What Do I Get” below.

Many of the tracks on the upcoming Boxset were previously released in America as the 1979 Singles Going Steady compilation LP.

Check out the tracklisting below:

Orgasm Addict / Whatever Happened Too…?

What Do I Get / Oh Shit

I Don’t Mind / Autonomy

Love You More / Noise Annoys

Ever Fallen In Love With Someone (You Shouldn’t’ve) / Just Lust

Promises / Lipstick

Everybody’s Happy Nowadays / Why Can’t I Touch It?

Harmony In My Head / Something’s Gone Wrong Again

You Say You Don’t Love Me / Raison D’Etre

Part 1 – Are Everything / Why She’s A Girl From The Chainstore

Part 2 – Strange Thing / Airwaves Dream

Part 3 – Running Free / What Do You Know