Buzzcocks to Release 7-Inch Singles Box Set
Set contains a dozen singles from 1977-1980, including "What Do I Get" and Orgasm Addict"
Punk progenitors Buzzcocks will release a boxset containing the dozen seven-inch singles the band released for United Artists between 1977 – 1980. The Complete United Artists Singles 1977-1980 7” Boxset, remastered from the original tapes, will be released by Domino on Jan. 15, 2021.
Of course, along with A-side hits including “Orgasm Addict,” “What Do I Get” and “Ever Fallen In Love With Someone (You Shouldn’t’ve),” are the commensurate B-sides, including, respectively, “Whatever Happened Too…?” “Oh Shit” and “Just Lust.”
The package will contain the original Malcolm Garrett-designed sleeves and a 36-page booklet written by author and punk scribe Clinton Heylin.
Pre-order the Boxset here.
Watch the classic video of “What Do I Get” below.
Many of the tracks on the upcoming Boxset were previously released in America as the 1979 Singles Going Steady compilation LP.
Check out the tracklisting below:
Orgasm Addict / Whatever Happened Too…?
What Do I Get / Oh Shit
I Don’t Mind / Autonomy
Love You More / Noise Annoys
Ever Fallen In Love With Someone (You Shouldn’t’ve) / Just Lust
Promises / Lipstick
Everybody’s Happy Nowadays / Why Can’t I Touch It?
Harmony In My Head / Something’s Gone Wrong Again
You Say You Don’t Love Me / Raison D’Etre
Part 1 – Are Everything / Why She’s A Girl From The Chainstore
Part 2 – Strange Thing / Airwaves Dream
Part 3 – Running Free / What Do You Know