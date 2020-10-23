After a nearly decade-long absence, Bright Eyes have returned not just with a new album, but today (Oct. 23), they’ve also released a new protest song to benefit Planned Parenthood.

The song, titled “Miracle of Life,” is a blend of soothing keys and midtempo rhythm that cushion a lyrically descriptive look at a woman’s experience if places like Planned Parenthood didn’t exist.

“Lay down on the hard cold ground / Crying’s such a soothing sound / Get cured with a coat hanger / Girl you’re in America now,” Conor Oberst sings on the chorus.

Oberst explains the song’s importance below:

“This song should not exist in 2020 America. It is a protest song, I guess. Or maybe just a little story about what was, what still is in many parts of the world and what could be again here in this country if the GOP is successful in reshaping the Supreme Court and rolling back all of the hard fought progress made for reproductive rights in the last fifty years. Hopefully, if we all work together and vote, it will make this song sound as irrelevant and outdated as it should.”

This song should not exist in 2020 America — read CO's statement on the track below. Again, you can listen/purchase "Miracle of Life" here: https://t.co/uH3gmqmqSe And find voter resources and information at https://t.co/n9VubLMkVL pic.twitter.com/HFBZq7BAmP — Bright Eyes (@brighteyesband) October 23, 2020

Aside from the band, Phoebe Bridgers (vocals), Queens of the Stone Age’s Jon Theodore (drums, percussion) and Flea (bass) are also featured on the track.

On the heels of Planned Parenthood’s “Village of Love,” which Bright Eyes will be playing this weekend, today (Oct. 23), the song will be available on Bandcamp for $1 download. And the track will be available on all streaming platforms starting on Oct. 28.

And all proceeds from sales, streams, syncs will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Listen to Bright Eyes’ “Miracle of Life” below.