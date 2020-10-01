News \
Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Wrote a Song for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
He played "Your Honor" for "Visit With Vernon" contest winners
Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon paid tribute to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by penning a song in her memory.
Vernon played the tune, aptly titled “Your Honor,” for a socially distanced audience of two as part of the first For Wisconsin “Visit With Vernon.” The attendees had won a contest where members of the public nominated someone close to them who was on the fence about voting.
The winner and guest — in this case, Benny and Eric of Eaux Claires County, Wis. — had an audience with Vernon, who is also the co-founder of Eaux Claires Festival.
Vernon and the winners discussed why voting matters this year during their visit.
Watch the visit and song below.