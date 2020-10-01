Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Wrote a Song for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon paid tribute to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by penning a song in her memory.

Vernon played the tune, aptly titled “Your Honor,” for a socially distanced audience of two as part of the first For Wisconsin “Visit With Vernon.” The attendees had won a contest where members of the public nominated someone close to them who was on the fence about voting.

The winner and guest — in this case, Benny and Eric of Eaux Claires County, Wis. — had an audience with Vernon, who is also the co-founder of Eaux Claires Festival.

Vernon and the winners discussed why voting matters this year during their visit.

Watch the visit and song below.