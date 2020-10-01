Billie Eilish Unveils ‘No Time to Die’ Video

Way, way, way back in February, on the heels of her huge night at the Grammys, Billie Eilish released the theme song for the 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die, that was supposed to be released in theaters in the spring

Obviously so much has changed and that includes No Time to Die being pushed until later this year. But Eilish has finally unveiled her new video (which is shot in black and white and includes clips from the upcoming film) that is as haunting as the song itself. Check it out below.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Eilish said when she was first announced to do the film’s theme song.

In July, Eilish debuted “My Future” at the Democratic National Convention and earlier this week, Eilish announced that she is the subject of a new documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, that will be released in February of next year on Apple Original Films.