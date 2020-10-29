Billie Eilish Is Not Well Liked by the Trump White House

Billie Eilish debuted her song “my future” at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, so it’s no surprise that when the Trump administration was looking for celebrity support, a report unearthed by The Washington Post described the young singer as “not a Trump Supporter” and “destroying our country and everything we care about.”

The Post noted that “Trump’s $250 million coronavirus ad campaign had ‘partisan’ edge, down to the celebrities chosen to participate.”

Apparently, there were no further details in the report about how Eilish was doing the things she was alleged of doing.

However, out of 274 celebrities considered, apparently, 10 were approved. Other rejected icons included Jennifer Lopez (for her Super Bowl performance which criticized Trump’s immigration policies), Justin Timberlake (“publicly endorsed Obama and supports gay marriage,” according to the Trump admin document), and Christina Aguilera (“an Obama-supporting Democrat and a gay rights supporting liberal”).

That said, the entire campaign has been put on hold, and none of the filmed ads have aired on television.