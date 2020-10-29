Less than a week away from the presidential election, Bon Iver’s “A Campaign to Make Your Vote Count” initiative has enlisted Arcade Fire to urge folks to get to the polls next Tuesday

“Get out there and vote, it’s never been more important,” singer Win Butler urged ahead of a performance of “Culture War,” a bonus track from 2010’s The Suburbs.

Check “‘Culture War’ x For Wisconsin” below.

In other Arcade Fire news, back in August, the group played to mark the 10th anniversary of landmark album The Suburbs, which contains “Culture Wars.”

Additionally, Win Butler’s brother Will released a solo album last month. Read our chat with him here.