Anthrax, Mastodon, Korn Members, DMC Cover Faith No More’s ‘We Care A Lot’

Making music on Zoom — on the surface — seems weird (that whole connectivity thing). But, yet again, a group of musicians joining forces to show strength in numbers managed to work.

Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher, Korn’s Ray Luzier, Anthrax’s Frank Bello, DMC, Filter’s Richard Patrick and more collaborated for a cover of Faith No More’s “We Care A Lot” in support of the Roadie Relief effort, which aims to help out of work crew members who have been impacted by the pandemic.

The collaboration was organized by Slaves on Dope members Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine. Also featuring on the song were Walter Schreifels of Quicksand, Dennis Lyxzén of Refused and more.

Check it out below.