Amy Winehouse’s singles from the Frank, Back To Black and Lioness: Hidden Treasures albums will be released as 12×7: The Singles, a 7-inch singles box set on Nov. 20.

Featured tracks from the collection include “Stronger Than Me,” “Rehab” and “Love Is A Losing Game,” all Ivor Novello Award winners in 2004, 2007 and 2008. The set also includes the Grammy Award-winning ‘”Body and Soul,” a duet with Tony Bennett.

The singles will be housed in individual picture sleeves and pressed on black vinyl. The deluxe box also features a 20-page lyrics booklet and a set of art cards.

A week after 12×7: The Singles comes The Collection, a five-CD collection featuring the albums Frank, Back To Black and Lioness: Hidden Treasures, released via UMC/Island on Nov. 27.

In addition to these three albums, the set contains Live In London, a concert recorded at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London in 2007, and a collection of remixes from Frank and Back To Black, such as a Hot Chip remix of “Rehab,” and a Kardinal Beats remix of “Love Is A Losing Game.” These two discs appear on CD for the first time as part of this set.

The full tracklisting for 12×7: The Singles is below. You can preorder the set here.

Single 1

A: Stronger Than Me

B: What It Is

Single 2

A: Take The Box

B: Round Midnight

Single 3

A: In My Bed

A: You Sent Me Flying

Single 4

A: Pumps

A: Help Yourself

Single 5

A: Rehab

B: Do Me Good

Single 6

A: You Know I’m No Good

B: Monkey Man

Single 7

A: Back To Black

B: Valerie (Jo Whiley Live Lounge)

Single 8

A: Tears Dry on Their Own

B: You’re Wondering Now

Single 9

A: Love Is A Losing Game

B: Love is a Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)

Single 10

A: Body and Soul (Tony Bennett and Amy Winehouse)

B: A Song For You

Single 11

A: Our Day Will Come

B: Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow

Single 12

A: I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

The full Collection track listing is below. The preorder is here.

Disc 1 – Frank

1. Intro / Stronger Than Me

2. You Sent Me Flying / Cherry

3. Know You Now

4. Fuck Me Pumps

5. I Heard Love Is Blind

6. Moody’s Mood For Love (Teo Licks)

7. (There Is) No Greater Love

8. In My Bed

9. Take The Box

10. October Song

11. What Is It About Men

12. Help Yourself

13. Amy Amy Amy (Outro)

Disc 2 – Back To Black

1. Rehab

2. You Know I’m No Good

3. Me & Mr Jones

4. Just Friends

5. Back To Black

6. Love Is A Losing Game

7. Tears Dry On Their Own

8. Wake Up Alone

9. Some Unholy War

10. He Can Only Hold Her

11. Addicted

Disc 3 – Lioness: Hidden Treasures

1. Our Day Will Come

2. Between The Cheats

3. Tears Dry (Original Version)

4. Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?

5. Like Smoke

6. Valerie (’68 Version)

7. The Girl From Ipanema

8. Half Time

9. Wake Up Alone (Original Recording)

10. Best Friends, Right?

11. Body And Soul

12. A Song For You

Disc 4 – Live In London (Live from Shepherd’s Bush Empire, 2007)

1. Intro / Addicted

2. Just Friends

3. Cherry

4. Back To Black

5. Wake Up Alone

6. Tears Dry On Their Own

7. He Can Only Hold Her / Doo Wop (That Thing)

8. Fuck Me Pumps

9. Some Unholy War

10. Love Is A Losing Game

11. Valerie

12. Hey Little Rich Girl (Feat. Zalon & Ade)

13. Rehab

14. You Know I’m No Good

15. Me & Mr Jones

16. Monkey Man

Disc 5 – Remixes

1. Stronger Than Me (Harmonic 33 Remix)

2. Take The Box (Seijis Buggin’ Mix)

3. Fuck Me Pumps (MJ Cole Remix)

4. In My Bed (CJ Mix)

5. Rehab (Hot Chip Remix)

6. Back To Black (Mushtaq Vocal Remix)

7. You Know I’m No Good (Ghostface UK Version)

8. Tears Dry on Their Own (Al Usher Remix)

9. Love Is A Losing Game (Kardinal Beats Remix)

10. Rehab (Remix Featuring Jay-Z)

11. You Know I’m No Good (Skeewiff Mix)

12. Tears Dry on Their Own (Alix Alvarez Sole Channel Mix)

13. Fuck Me Pumps (Mylo Remix)

14. Back To Black (The Rumple Strips Remix)

15. Love Is A Losing Game (Truth & Soul Remix)