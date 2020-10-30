Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile teamed up for a new song that they hope will not only inspire people to vote but also encourage everyone to speak up for what they believe in.

Entitled “A Beautiful Noise,” the Grammy winners performed the track on “Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy,” which aired on CBS last night (Oct. 29).

“This song has that special energy that we really need to feel right now,” Keys said in a statement. “Everyone has the power to make a beautiful noise and to lift others up with their voice. And now more than ever, we need to let those voices be heard by voting. I’m so grateful to have joined my sister Brandi Carlile, a beautiful spirit, inspiring artist and incredible person, for this moment.”

Carlile echoed Keys’ sentiments and said, “The evolution of ‘A Beautiful Noise’ represents a group of incredible women from all different walks of life coming together with a universal message of hope and empowerment. It is an important reminder that we all have a voice and that our voices count. It was an absolute dream and honor to join the incomparable Alicia Keys to deliver this beautiful message through song. Alicia lives this song. This is how she walks through the world. I am forever inspired. Please vote.”

You can listen to the studio recording of “A Beautiful Noise” here, and watch Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile’s performance below.