Alice in Chains, Anthrax, Mastodon Members Honor Chris Cornell With ‘Rusty Cage’ Cover

A collection of revered rockers — singer William DuVall of fellow Seattle rockers Alice in Chains, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, guitarist Bill Kelliher of Mastodon and bassist Mark Menghi — collaborated for a version of the classic Soundgarden cut “Rusty Cage.”

At the start of the video, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil even offers his endorsement of the cover version.

Menghi, of the band Metal Allegiance, explains how the collab came together: “Bill and I were talking and one of us brought up how fun it would be to cover a Soundgarden tune, so we decided to do one. At the same time, Charlie and I were wrapping up a few songs and I told him Bill and I were speaking of doing something so he naturally joined in on the fun.”

And fun it is. But of course, choosing a vocalist to honor the golden-voiced Cornell was an issue. “That is no easy feat,” Menghi acknowledged. “In comes William. Here is a fun-filled fact I learned the other night which I never realized; I have seen Soundgarden and/or Cornell solo shows more than any other band ever. Hope you all dig!”

Check it out below.