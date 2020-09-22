Yo La Tengo Share New Single ‘Bleeding’

Even a covers project needs an original song.

On Tuesday (Sept. 22) morning, Yo La Tengo shared “Bleeding,” the second single for their upcoming EP, Sleepless Night. The track features delicate guitar melodies and an overall atmospheric vibe from the crew. It’s the only original track off the forthcoming project.

Along with the new song, the EP features covers of the Byrds, The Delmore Brothers, Bob Dylan, Ronnie Lane and the Flying Machine.

Of course, this EP isn’t the first time the group has released covers, but their cover of The Byrds’ “Wasn’t Born To Follow” is still the most recent.

Check out the group’s latest single below.