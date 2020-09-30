News \

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Tries to Rescue the Presidential Debate in ‘We’re All Doomed’

It's the only good thing to come from last night's event

Weird Al Yankovic Debate

There was a lot to dislike at last night’s presidential debate. That aside, who better to mock and make things a bit better than “Weird Al” Yankovic?

The satirist extraordinaire lent his vocals to a track produced by the Gregory Brothers that accurately lampoons last night’s debate. Playing the moderator — in fact, he should have been the moderator — Yankovic sums up this year’s hellfire and brimstone year to the remixed auto-tuned vocals of the presidential candidates in the aptly titled “We’re All Doomed.”

If that doesn’t sum it all up, nothing else will.

Speaking and then singing over a dance-tinged beat, he opens the song with the accurate statement/question of, “2020 is a raging hellscape/any ideas on how to stop a worldwide plague?” And you can imagine where it goes from there.

Check it out below.

Earlier this year, Yankovic decried people’s requests to parody “My Sharona” with a song called”My Corona.” That was a bridge too far for the parodist, and he was proven correct by the seriousness of the pandemic. He also appeared as Ted Nugent in the rebooted Reno 911! 

Daniel Kohn

Tags: Weird Al Yankovic