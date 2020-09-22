Wallows Offer Unreleased ‘Bad Remake’ Cut As Part of Voter Registration Program

Wallows are encouraging fans to get ready to vote by offering a download of the unreleased song “Bad Remake” as part of their “Are You Registered Yet?” campaign with the HeadCount organization. The tune is the final never-before-heard track from Wallows’ Nothing Happens sessions, and is only available today (Sept. 22) for National Voter Registration Day.

If you want “Bad Remake,” check your voter status, register or pledge to vote here.

Additionally, Wallows asked fans to recreate their “Are You Bored Yet (feat. Clairo)” music video and the official fan video can be viewed below.

The trio dropped a single, “Nobody Gets Me (Like You),” on Sept. 9. It’s off their upcoming Remote EP, which comes out Oct. 23.