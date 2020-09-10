News \
U2’s All That You Can’t Leave Behind to Be Reissued With New Songs
Super deluxe edition features 39 additional B-sides, outtakes and more
Damn, it’s been 20 years since U2 released All That You Can’t Leave Behind, an album some considered a return to form after experimenting on Zooropa and Pop. So it makes perfect music biz sense that the album, 20 years later, is getting the proverbial red carpet rolled out for its anniversary.
All editions will feature the remastered version of the original tracks and a U2 concert from Boston in 2001. Other editions will feature that, along with 39 additional songs, including remastered B-sides, outtakes and 11 remixes featuring four previously unheard versions recently discovered in the band’s Dublin archives. The super deluxe version will also offer a hardback book from longtime friend and collaborator Anton Corbijn, with previously unseen photos and a poster.
The group released an acoustic lyric video for “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of,” which you can see below.
The All That You Can’t Leave Behind reissue is out on Oct. 30 via Island Records, Interscope, and UMe.
See the tracklisting for all of the versions below.
20th-anniversary edition:
CD1 – All That You Can’t Leave Behind (Remastered 2020)
Beautiful Day
Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of
Elevation
Walk On
Kite
In A Little While
Wild Honey
Peace On Earth
When I Look At The World
New York
Grace
The Ground Beneath Her Feet
CD2 – Elevation Live From Boston
Elevation
Beautiful Day
Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of
Kite
I Will Follow
Sunday Bloody Sunday
Desire
Stay (Faraway, So Close!)
Bad/”40″
Where The Streets Have No Name
With Or Without You
The Fly
Walk On
CD2 – B-Sides/Out-takes/Alternatives
Levitate
Summer Rain
Stateless
Always
Love You Like Mad
Big Girls Are Best
Don’t Take Your Guns To Town
Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of (Acoustic Version)
Flower Child
CD5 – All That You Can’t Leave Behind Remixes
Elevation (Paul Van Dyk Remix)
Elevation (Influx Remix)
New York (Carnegie’s Deli Mix)
New York (Superman Kicks Ativan Mix)
Beautiful Day (Quincey and Sonance Remix)
Beautiful Day (The Perfecto Mix)
In A Little While (Nightmares On Wax Remix)
Walk On (Wyclef Jean Remix)
When I Look At The World (Picante Remix)
Elevation (Escalation Mix)
Elevation (Quincey and Sonance Remix)
