Damn, it’s been 20 years since U2 released All That You Can’t Leave Behind, an album some considered a return to form after experimenting on Zooropa and Pop. So it makes perfect music biz sense that the album, 20 years later, is getting the proverbial red carpet rolled out for its anniversary.

All editions will feature the remastered version of the original tracks and a U2 concert from Boston in 2001. Other editions will feature that, along with 39 additional songs, including remastered B-sides, outtakes and 11 remixes featuring four previously unheard versions recently discovered in the band’s Dublin archives. The super deluxe version will also offer a hardback book from longtime friend and collaborator Anton Corbijn, with previously unseen photos and a poster.

The group released an acoustic lyric video for “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of,” which you can see below.

The All That You Can’t Leave Behind reissue is out on Oct. 30 via Island Records, Interscope, and UMe.

See the tracklisting for all of the versions below.

20th-anniversary edition:

CD1 – All That You Can’t Leave Behind (Remastered 2020)

Beautiful Day

Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of

Elevation

Walk On

Kite

In A Little While

Wild Honey

Peace On Earth

When I Look At The World

New York

Grace

The Ground Beneath Her Feet

CD2 – Elevation Live From Boston

Elevation

Beautiful Day

Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of

Kite

I Will Follow

Sunday Bloody Sunday

Desire

Stay (Faraway, So Close!)

Bad/”40″

Where The Streets Have No Name

With Or Without You

The Fly

Walk On

