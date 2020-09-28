Tyler, the Creator Encourages Fans to Vote: ‘Y’all Gotta Pull Up’

Whether you’re planning to cast a vote for Igor or not on Nov. 3, Tyler, the Creator is encouraging you to “pull up” to the polls regardless.

The music superstar took to Instagram and Twitter on Monday and dropped a two-minute video in an attempt to inspire fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election. The self-shot clip from the self-proclaimed “last person you should ever take advice from” saw Tyler explain that change is more than a “black square” on Instagram, and to get there, fans need to “pull up.”

“Please, if you are young and your fucking back don’t hurt, go to the polls and cast a fucking vote,” Tyler said.

He also spoke about how this would be his first time voting, and how his passion for expanding the arts in school curriculum brought him to his ballot in this election.

“They’ve had the same curriculum since 1442, judging everybody on the same shit,” Tyler said. “I have female friends who need certain things. And I like being able to fuck on and marry whoever the fuck I want at any given moment. If we want to keep some of those options, then we have to start somewhere.”

And while he encouraged fans to vote however they can, via mail or in-person, he insisted that in-person voting is a much better option. “Some of that mail-in shit, n—-s gonna try to call fraud,” Tyler said. “I know them lines gonna be long, and it’s gonna be hot. But please, do that.”

