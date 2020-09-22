Tune-Yards are back for the first time in two years. The duo of Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner have shared a new tune that they recorded while in quarantine (which shows that it’s good for something). Previously, the group released i can feel you creep into my private life and the score to Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You in 2018.

In the accompanying video, shot in the duo’s garage, is spliced with various stop motion animation along with footage of Garbus and Brenner.

As for the tune itself, it is upbeat and bouncy but actually has a different meaning.

“The song and the video for ‘nowhere, man’ were created under conditions of feeling squeezed and pushed to the brink — relatively, of course. I wanted to ask, ‘How loudly do I have to shout and sing before I’m heard?’ And the video asks, too, ‘What am I not hearing?’ We hope the music brings energy and a strong wind of encouragement to those who are shouting and singing loudly for justice right now,” Garbus said in a statement.

Check out the video below.