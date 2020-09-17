Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Win Emmy for Watchman

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won an Emmy for the score of Watchmen. The duo won the Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition from the show’s first episode.

They were also nominated for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics, but lost out to Labrinth for “All for Us” from Euphoria.

They’re now only a Tony win away from the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony).

The Nine Inch Nails duo beat out the scores from Hollywood, Little Fires Everywhere, Mrs. America, and Unorthodox to win the Emmy.