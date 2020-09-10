Tom Petty’s Estate Shares Previously Unreleased Song ‘Confusion Wheel’

“Confusion Wheel,” the first previously unreleased Tom Petty song off the late artist’s upcoming Wildflowers & All the Rest box set, dropped today (Sept. 1o). All the Rest, a title chosen by Petty, is the unreleased half of his Wildflowers album. It arrives Oct. 16 via Warner Records under the full title of Wildflowers & All the Rest.

The box set was previously announced, and a demo version of “You Don’t Know How It Feels” from the collection came out in June. Another track, “There Goes Angela (Dream Away”) came out Aug. 5.

Listen to “Confusion Wheel,” another great folk-rock song from that era, below.

Preorder the album here.

TOM PETTY—WILDFLOWERS & ALL THE REST

1). Wildflowers

1. Wildflowers

2. You Don’t Know How It Feels

3. Time to Move On

4. You Wreck Me

5. It’s Good to Be King

6. Only a Broken Heart

7. Honey Bee

8. Don’t Fade on Me

9. Hard on Me

10. Cabin Down Below

11. To Find a Friend

12. A Higher Place

13. House in the Woods

14. Crawling Back to You

15. Wake Up Time

2). All The Rest

1. Something Could Happen

2. Leave Virginia Alone

3. Climb That Hill Blues

4. Confusion Wheel

5. California

6. Harry Green

7. Hope You Never

8. Somewhere Under Heaven

9. Climb That Hill

10. Hung Up and Overdue

3). Home Recordings

1. There Goes Angela (Dream Away)

2. You Don’t Know How It Feels

3. California

4. A Feeling of Peace

5. Leave Virginia Alone

6. Crawling Back to You

Don’t Fade on Me

Confusion Wheel

A Higher Place

There’s a Break in the Rain (Have Love Will Travel)

To Find a Friend

Only a Broken Heart

Wake Up Time

Hung Up and Overdue

Wildflowers

4). Wildflowers Live

You Don’t Know How It Feels

Honey Bee

To Find a Friend

Walls

Crawling Back to You

Cabin Down Below

Drivin’ Down to Georgia

House in the Woods

Girls on LSD

Time to Move On

Wake Up Time

It’s Good to Be King

You Wreck Me

Wildflowers

5). Alternate Versions (Finding Wildflowers)

*Note: only available on 9-LP and 5-CD formats*

A Higher Place

Hard on Me

Cabin Down Below

Crawling Back to You

Only a Broken Heart

Drivin’ Down to Georgia

You Wreck Me

It’s Good to Be King

House in the Woods

Honey Bee

Girl on LSD

Cabin Down Below (Acoustic Version)

Wildflowers

Don’t Fade on Me

Wake Up Time

You Saw Me Comin’