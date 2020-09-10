News \
Tom Petty’s Estate Shares Previously Unreleased Song ‘Confusion Wheel’
Tune is off upcoming "Wildflowers" box set
“Confusion Wheel,” the first previously unreleased Tom Petty song off the late artist’s upcoming Wildflowers & All the Rest box set, dropped today (Sept. 1o). All the Rest, a title chosen by Petty, is the unreleased half of his Wildflowers album. It arrives Oct. 16 via Warner Records under the full title of Wildflowers & All the Rest.
The box set was previously announced, and a demo version of “You Don’t Know How It Feels” from the collection came out in June. Another track, “There Goes Angela (Dream Away”) came out Aug. 5.
Listen to “Confusion Wheel,” another great folk-rock song from that era, below.
Preorder the album here.
TOM PETTY—WILDFLOWERS & ALL THE REST
1). Wildflowers
1. Wildflowers
2. You Don’t Know How It Feels
3. Time to Move On
4. You Wreck Me
5. It’s Good to Be King
6. Only a Broken Heart
7. Honey Bee
8. Don’t Fade on Me
9. Hard on Me
10. Cabin Down Below
11. To Find a Friend
12. A Higher Place
13. House in the Woods
14. Crawling Back to You
15. Wake Up Time
2). All The Rest
1. Something Could Happen
2. Leave Virginia Alone
3. Climb That Hill Blues
4. Confusion Wheel
5. California
6. Harry Green
7. Hope You Never
8. Somewhere Under Heaven
9. Climb That Hill
10. Hung Up and Overdue
3). Home Recordings
1. There Goes Angela (Dream Away)
2. You Don’t Know How It Feels
3. California
4. A Feeling of Peace
5. Leave Virginia Alone
6. Crawling Back to You
Don’t Fade on Me
Confusion Wheel
A Higher Place
There’s a Break in the Rain (Have Love Will Travel)
To Find a Friend
Only a Broken Heart
Wake Up Time
Hung Up and Overdue
Wildflowers
4). Wildflowers Live
You Don’t Know How It Feels
Honey Bee
To Find a Friend
Walls
Crawling Back to You
Cabin Down Below
Drivin’ Down to Georgia
House in the Woods
Girls on LSD
Time to Move On
Wake Up Time
It’s Good to Be King
You Wreck Me
Wildflowers
5). Alternate Versions (Finding Wildflowers)
*Note: only available on 9-LP and 5-CD formats*
A Higher Place
Hard on Me
Cabin Down Below
Crawling Back to You
Only a Broken Heart
Drivin’ Down to Georgia
You Wreck Me
It’s Good to Be King
House in the Woods
Honey Bee
Girl on LSD
Cabin Down Below (Acoustic Version)
Wildflowers
Don’t Fade on Me
Wake Up Time
You Saw Me Comin’