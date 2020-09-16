Metallica, Dave Matthews and Friends, The White Stripes, James Brown and My Morning Jacket are among the 13 headline acts topping the bill with live archival performances as part of the Bonaroo’s Virtual Roo-Ality event on YouTube Sept. 24-26

The full-length streaming premiere of the Beastie Boys’ historic final concert performance, held at Bonnaroo on June 12, 2009, is another highlight of the free, three-night live broadcast that begins each day at 4:30pm CT on the official Bonnaroo YouTube channel.

A complete schedule will be announced soon.

More than 35 new performances and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations will be on offer from the likes of Nathaniel Rateliff, Chromeo, Big Gigantic, Bruce Hornsby Feat. James Mercer, Rob Moose & Polo G, Old Crow Medicine Show’s Bonnarootenanny, Denzel Curry, Lennon Stella, Billy Strings, Action Bronson and many more.

As part of the virtual Sanctuary of Self Love curated by Hayley Williams, attendees can experience conversations about topics including the digital space, mental health and the origins of gender with panelists including Charli XCX, Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, Laura Jane Grace, and more.

Blue Velvet filmmaker David Lynch will be in “Conversation on Meditation, Creativity, and Consciousness” with meditation leader Bob Roth.

Virtual dance parties, campfire tales and many more events will also be part of the three-day Virtual ROO-ALITY event,