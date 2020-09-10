Matt Berninger has released “One More Second,” the latest single from his upcoming debut solo album Serpentine Prison.

The acoustic guitar-driven ballad is the conversation a couple has when they’re going through the good, bad and sometimes frustrating parts of a relationship — something that The National frontman wanted to accomplish on the tune.

“I wrote ‘One More Second’ with Matt Sheehy (Lost Lander, EL VY) with the intention for it to be a kind of answer to Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You,’ or sort of the other side of that conversation,” Berninger said in a statement. “I just wanted to write one of those classic, simple, desperate love songs that sound great in your car.”

Berninger previously released the title track in April and “Distant Axis” in July. It was a collaboration between Berninger and Walter Martin of The Walkmen. The two also worked on “Quarantine Boogie (Loco),” which dropped in April.

Serpentine Prison was initially due out on Oct. 2. However, the album release has been pushed back to Oct. 16. You can preorder the record here.

Listen to Matt Berninger’s “One More Second” below.