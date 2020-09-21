The Killers Perform ‘Mr Brightside’ on Monday Night Football

On Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders (it feels as weird to type as it does to look at) played their first home at Allegiant Stadium across the 15 highway from the Strip. The team was tied at halftime, but they did get a warm welcome from a Vegas institution: the Killers.

In a pretaped performance, the group played on a makeshift stage on high above the Strip.

“It’s our pleasure to welcome the Raiders to fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada” Brandon Flowers said. “I think we have just the song for the occasion.”

The band then plowed through a version of “Mr. Brightside.”

Earlier this year, the Killers released their latest studio album, Imploding the Mirage. You can read our review of it here.

Check out the performance below.