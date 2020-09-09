Between protestors, Democrats and even his bandmate Serj Tankian, System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan hasn’t been afraid to use his social media to hit back at those who have starkly differing viewpoints.

In his latest Instagram post, Dolmayan — who also owns Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas — hit back at a critic of his right-wing views who left his comic book shop a bad rating on Facebook, and called the drummer “a fascist sympathizer” who dishes “racist conspiracy theories.”

“If you care about Black lives, women’s choice, and actually fighting racism and fascism please do not buy from this store,” the customer, Jeff Jones, wrote on Facebook.

Dolmayan fired back shortly after and even suggested that the account was fake.

“This is of course [sic] his right, what ‘Jeff’ fails to understand is that the tactics he’s employing including cancel culture and shaming based on a false moral high ground are simply fascist tactics being employed by someone who doesn’t understand or care that I have over 20 employees of all genders, political affiliations, sexual orientations, races etc,” Dolmayan wrote. “Of course I do myself no favors expressing my opinions on social media but it is my opinion that it’s important to have differing views especially when you consider the band I’m in and how polarizing some of our messages were though they didn’t necessarily represent the opinions of all of us all the time.”

Dolmayan was referring to his previous posts, in which he called Democrats “the true bigots hidden in plain sight from the same party who fought to maintain slavery” and called the defunding of police “stupidity.”

In response to the back-and-forth between he and Dolmayan, Tankian said in June that “the amount of online hate and stupidity against him and I are unjustifiable: social media has created an erroneous digital society that partially thrives on this reality.”