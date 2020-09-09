News \

System of a Down’s John Dolmayan Rips Customer Who Left a Bad Review for His Comic Book Store Due to Politics

"Of course I do myself no favours expressing my opinions on social media"

John Dolmayan
CREDIT: Francesco Castaldo/Archivio Francesco Castaldo/Mondadori via Getty Images

Between protestors, Democrats and even his bandmate Serj TankianSystem Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan hasn’t been afraid to use his social media to hit back at those who have starkly differing viewpoints.

In his latest Instagram post, Dolmayan — who also owns Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas — hit back at a critic of his right-wing views who left his comic book shop a bad rating on Facebook, and called the drummer “a fascist sympathizer” who dishes “racist conspiracy theories.”

“If you care about Black lives, women’s choice, and actually fighting racism and fascism please do not buy from this store,” the customer, Jeff Jones, wrote on Facebook.

Dolmayan fired back shortly after and even suggested that the account was fake.

“This is of course [sic] his right, what ‘Jeff’ fails to understand is that the tactics he’s employing including cancel culture and shaming based on a false moral high ground are simply fascist tactics being employed by someone who doesn’t understand or care that I have over 20 employees of all genders, political affiliations, sexual orientations, races etc,” Dolmayan wrote. “Of course I do myself no favors expressing my opinions on social media but it is my opinion that it’s important to have differing views especially when you consider the band I’m in and how polarizing some of our messages were though they didn’t necessarily represent the opinions of all of us all the time.”

This is “Jeff Jones” , he doesn’t like my comic book company torpedo comics because I have views that differ from his ( if he exists at all). This is of course his right , what “Jeff” fails to understand is that the tactics he’s employing including cancel culture and shaming based on a false moral high ground are simply fascist tactics being employed by someone who doesn’t understand or care that I have over 20 employees of all genders ,political affiliations, sexual orientations , races etc, and that they choose to work for me because they are free to be whoever they want to be so long as they do their jobs and are happy . Of course I do myself no favors expressing my opinions on social media but it is my opinion that it’s important to have differing views especially when you consider the band I’m in and how polarizing some of our messages were though they didn’t necessarily represent the opinions of all of us all the time. If I simply kept my mouth shut as some of you would prefer there would be one less voice speaking against the willful destruction and hate that is consuming so many people , hate and anger that will only bring a stronger and more violent reaction from opposing ideals. This helps no one. Some of you would like my voice silenced and for me to lose everything I have and shutter my business up forever but I will defy you and continue to exercise my first amendment rights peacefully and support you or any opposing mindsets rights to freely voice those ideas I would spend a lifetime arguing against as long as you do so peacefully and without destruction . My company is called torpedo comics and we welcome all of you irrespective of your politics.

Dolmayan was referring to his previous posts, in which he called Democrats “the true bigots hidden in plain sight from the same party who fought to maintain slavery” and called the defunding of police “stupidity.”

In response to the back-and-forth between he and Dolmayan, Tankian said in June that “the amount of online hate and stupidity against him and I are unjustifiable: social media has created an erroneous digital society that partially thrives on this reality.”

