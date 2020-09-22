The first domino to fall in the coronavirus shutdown was South-by-Southwest. The fest was canceled a few weeks ahead of its mid-March launch date and was a harbinger of things to come.

For 2021, however, the festival is going online. The event will feature conference keynotes and sessions, screenings, showcases, networking, and exhibitions and will take place on March 16 – March 20, 2021.

More interesting is that SXSW hasn’t ruled out an in-person event next year. In a release, the fest said that it “is working with the City of Austin and public health authorities on plans for a 2021 physical event” and it will provide more updates as they become available.

Submissions for the SXSW Film Festival will take place between Oct. 6 – Oct. 28, 2020. However, there’s bad news for new musicians. This year’s event will be curated by SXSW’s programming staff with priority given to presenters and artists who were scheduled to perform and appear this year.

Check out more info on the event here.

Hey, it’s better than nothing, right?