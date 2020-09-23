Stone Roses’ Ian Brown Says COVID Is Turning People Into ‘Digital Slaves’

Over the past few weeks, a number of aging UK rockers have voiced their displeasure with the coronavirus quarantine — but perhaps no one more than Stone Roses singer Ian Brown.

Brown unleashed a series of tweets about coronavirus conspiracies, claiming the pandemic, which he termed a “plandemic,” was “planned designed to make us digital slaves” and ranted about the validity of the pandemic.

THE GREAT RESET the plandemic planned designed and executed to make us digital slaves #factchecker #researchanddestroy — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 22, 2020

But IAN 'wearing a mask in a pandemic is the correct and sensible thing to do!’ I agree.But what pandemic? #researchanddestroy #housearrest — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 21, 2020

Brown’s previous tweets show that he’s against nearly every government precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19, including masks, lockdown and contact tracing.

NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX #researchanddestroy — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 5, 2020

Brown also quoted 1984 author George Orwell, writing: “ALL tyrannies rule through fraud and force but once the FRAUD is exposed they must rely exclusively on FORCE George Orwell.”

ALL tyrannies rule through fraud and force but once the FRAUD is exposed they must rely exclusively on FORCE George Orwell — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 22, 2020

He also released an anti-lockdown song about it last week.

NEW TRACK LITTLE SEED BIG TREE OUT NOW PLEASE SHAREhttps://t.co/5XJKSPiB8t pic.twitter.com/orDkpfXlPd — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 18, 2020

The singer, who was a founding member of Stone Roses in 1984, has been solo since 1996.