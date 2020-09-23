News \
Stone Roses’ Ian Brown Says COVID Is Turning People Into ‘Digital Slaves’
The singer calls the pandemic "a fraud"
Over the past few weeks, a number of aging UK rockers have voiced their displeasure with the coronavirus quarantine — but perhaps no one more than Stone Roses singer Ian Brown.
Brown unleashed a series of tweets about coronavirus conspiracies, claiming the pandemic, which he termed a “plandemic,” was “planned designed to make us digital slaves” and ranted about the validity of the pandemic.
Brown’s previous tweets show that he’s against nearly every government precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19, including masks, lockdown and contact tracing.
Brown also quoted 1984 author George Orwell, writing: “ALL tyrannies rule through fraud and force but once the FRAUD is exposed they must rely exclusively on FORCE George Orwell.”
He also released an anti-lockdown song about it last week.
The singer, who was a founding member of Stone Roses in 1984, has been solo since 1996.