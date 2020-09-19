Stevie Nicks, Pearl Jam and More React to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death

The world lost a true hero on Friday night when revolutionary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at age 87 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. When news of her passing broke, musicians flocked to social media to pay their respects.

Stevie Nicks penned a poignant tribute to the “political rock star,” comparing her death to that of Nicks’ own mother and lamenting that they never met. “I so believed that she would live for a few more years,” she wrote in her lengthy statement. “I wanted to meet her. I wanted to hold her hand and give her a huge hug and thank her for all she had done for women, and for all she would continue to do.”

The members of Pearl Jam took a more straightforward approach with their tribute, writing, “A life that was the very definition of service. May she rest now in peace and may we not rest until we have carried her legacy forward,” while others like Best Coast honored RBG by reminding followers what’s at stake on Nov. 3. “The fate of this country should never have been her responsibility,” they tweeted. “If you’re somehow STILL on the fence – consider this your fucking wake up call.”

Read these reactions and more below.

A life that was the very definition of service. May she rest now in peace and may we not rest until we have carried her legacy forward. #RBG 📷: Todd Heisler/The New York Times pic.twitter.com/8EKiaovnO8 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) September 19, 2020

The fate of this country should never have been her responsibility. If you’re somehow STILL on the fence – consider this your fucking wake up call. — Best Coast (@BestCoast) September 19, 2020

she truly was 💔 pic.twitter.com/p5goQrV2zr — Best Coast (@BestCoast) September 18, 2020

major thanks to this badass. rest in peace & power #RBG now, let’s all PLEASE just fucking vote! i feel especially inclined to mention how much our reproductive rights are at stake – please excuse me for the dramatics but i don’t want to be a handmaid in this lifetime. LET’S VOTE pic.twitter.com/vp6Ykfzv26 — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) September 19, 2020

She was small in stature but even the tallest looked up to her. Her voice was soft but her message rang loud and clear and will echo forever. Thank you, RBG. Rest In Peace. Respectfully, Dolly Parton pic.twitter.com/Sra7ge5K9b — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 19, 2020

Heart heavy . The baton has been passed to us . I will keep fighting your honor. Thank you Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 🖤🥺 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) September 19, 2020

She did so much for equal rights for all… RIP https://t.co/Uzjla5lut8 — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) September 19, 2020

Thank you and Godspeed, Justice Ginsburg. Your brilliance, courage, service and wisdom will inspire us now more than ever before.❤️⚖️🙏🏻 – JP pic.twitter.com/PRhtMUvkBE — Sub Pop Records (@subpop) September 19, 2020