News \
Stevie Nicks, Pearl Jam and More React to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death
Revolutionary Supreme Court Justice passed away at age 87
The world lost a true hero on Friday night when revolutionary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at age 87 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. When news of her passing broke, musicians flocked to social media to pay their respects.
Stevie Nicks penned a poignant tribute to the “political rock star,” comparing her death to that of Nicks’ own mother and lamenting that they never met. “I so believed that she would live for a few more years,” she wrote in her lengthy statement. “I wanted to meet her. I wanted to hold her hand and give her a huge hug and thank her for all she had done for women, and for all she would continue to do.”
The members of Pearl Jam took a more straightforward approach with their tribute, writing, “A life that was the very definition of service. May she rest now in peace and may we not rest until we have carried her legacy forward,” while others like Best Coast honored RBG by reminding followers what’s at stake on Nov. 3. “The fate of this country should never have been her responsibility,” they tweeted. “If you’re somehow STILL on the fence – consider this your fucking wake up call.”
Read these reactions and more below.