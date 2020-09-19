News \

Stevie Nicks, Pearl Jam and More React to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death

Revolutionary Supreme Court Justice passed away at age 87

U.S. Supreme Court Justices Pose For Group Photo
CREDIT: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The world lost a true hero on Friday night when revolutionary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at age 87 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. When news of her passing broke, musicians flocked to social media to pay their respects.

Stevie Nicks penned a poignant tribute to the “political rock star,” comparing her death to that of Nicks’ own mother and lamenting that they never met. “I so believed that she would live for a few more years,” she wrote in her lengthy statement. “I wanted to meet her. I wanted to hold her hand and give her a huge hug and thank her for all she had done for women, and for all she would continue to do.”

The members of Pearl Jam took a more straightforward approach with their tribute, writing, “A life that was the very definition of service. May she rest now in peace and may we not rest until we have carried her legacy forward,” while others like Best Coast honored RBG by reminding followers what’s at stake on Nov. 3. “The fate of this country should never have been her responsibility,” they tweeted. “If you’re somehow STILL on the fence – consider this your fucking wake up call.”

Read these reactions and more below.

View this post on Instagram

Her apology to Kap is what allows me to properly say she had integrity and I value that beyond any title or position she held. Of all the things she did her her amazing life, her showing she had the ability to recognize her own privilege & humble her self to see her own mistake made me truly respect her for respecting the will of the people at that moment and now. May god have mercy on her soul and may her family be strengthened in this terrible moment. May Kap’s fight never end until we all are FREE! God bless the dead and God help the living. Rest well your honor. ❤️✊🏾. Love and Respect to all. #DontComeOnHereTalkingShitCuzIDGAF #SheBrokeMyHeartIn2016 #SheProvedABiggerPersonAndRestored #MyFaith #GoodBadAndUglyWeAllAreHumans #WeAllMakeMistakesWithPower #TheBestOfUsAdmitApologizeNRebound #SheDidThatWeShudDoMoreOfThat #NotLess #NowGoVoteSoYourNextPrezCanAppointABlackJudge #BetterYetAProgressiveJudge #WeDontNeedAnotherOGCThomas😉😆#PushTheLineInNovember #PlotPlanStrategizeOrganizeAndMobilize

A post shared by Killer Mike (@killermike) on

 

Katrina Nattress

Tags: pearl jam, ruth bader ginsburg, Stevie Nicks