Stephen Malkmus Unveils B-Side From Traditional Techniques

Just before the pandemic hit, Stephen Malkmus released his latest solo album, Traditional Techniques. He wasn’t able to properly hit the road for the late-spring, early-summer tour in support of it for obvious reasons. But, if it’s any consolation, it seems like there’s a bunch of solid leftover tracks that didn’t make the album.

One such track is “Juliefuckingette,” a tender, folky acoustic number that would have fit in well with the songs that comprised Traditional Techniques.

Listen to the song below.

Additionally, Malkmus announced rescheduled tour dates for 2021. Check out those dates below.

Tue. March 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Wed. March 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

Thu. March 4 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. March 5 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

Sat. March 6 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

Sun. March 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Tue. March 9 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

Wed. March 10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Thu. March 11 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Fri. March 12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sat. March 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sun. March 14 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Tue. March 16 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Wed. March 17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. March 18 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

Fri. March 19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sat. March 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Sun. March 21 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Fri. April 9 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Sat. April 10 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

Sun. April 11 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

Mon. April 12 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Tue. April 13 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Wed. April 14 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

Fri. April 16 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Sat. April 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Sun. April 18 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

Mon. April 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

Tue. April 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The FIllmore

Thu. April 22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Fri. April 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

Sat. April 24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox