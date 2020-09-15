News \
Stephen Malkmus Unveils B-Side From Traditional Techniques
Singer also reveals rescheduled 2021 tour dates
Just before the pandemic hit, Stephen Malkmus released his latest solo album, Traditional Techniques. He wasn’t able to properly hit the road for the late-spring, early-summer tour in support of it for obvious reasons. But, if it’s any consolation, it seems like there’s a bunch of solid leftover tracks that didn’t make the album.
One such track is “Juliefuckingette,” a tender, folky acoustic number that would have fit in well with the songs that comprised Traditional Techniques.
Listen to the song below.
Additionally, Malkmus announced rescheduled tour dates for 2021. Check out those dates below.
Tue. March 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
Wed. March 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
Thu. March 4 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. March 5 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
Sat. March 6 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
Sun. March 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Tue. March 9 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
Wed. March 10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Thu. March 11 – Richmond, VA @ The National
Fri. March 12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Sat. March 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sun. March 14 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Tue. March 16 – Boston, MA @ Royale
Wed. March 17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Thu. March 18 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
Fri. March 19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sat. March 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Sun. March 21 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
Fri. April 9 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Sat. April 10 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
Sun. April 11 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
Mon. April 12 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
Tue. April 13 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Wed. April 14 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
Fri. April 16 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
Sat. April 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Sun. April 18 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up
Mon. April 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
Tue. April 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The FIllmore
Thu. April 22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Fri. April 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
Sat. April 24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox