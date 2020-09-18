The Smashing Pumpkins are back on our radar… just in time for the pumpkin season.

The alt-rock icons announced their upcoming double-record, CYR, on Friday. Set to drop in November, the 20-track release will feature founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and late-era guitarist Jeff Schroeder, with Corgan manning the record’s production.

Announcing CYR, SP’s new double album featuring 20 songs, available on November 27th. Pre-save on Spotify/ pre-order on iTunes & Amazon now.https://t.co/kNjPV5YsVb pic.twitter.com/UxfvVOOvAe — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) September 18, 2020

A few weeks ago, the rockers shared singles ‘Cyr’ and ‘The Colour Of Love,’ both of which have seen love on alternative radio, with ‘Cyr’ becoming the No. 1 most added single on alternative radio during its release week back in August.

Preorder the album, which releases Nov. 27 via Sumerian Records, here, and check out the tracklist below:

1. The Colour of Love

2. Confessions of a Dopamine Addict

3. Cyr

4. Dulcet in E

5. Wrath

6. Ramona

7. Anno Satana

8 Birch Grove

9. Wyttch

10. Starrcraft

11. Purple Blood

12. Save Your Tears

13 Telegenix

14. Black Forest, Black Hills

15. Adrennalynne

16. Haunted

17. The Hidden Sun

18. Schaudenfreud

19. Tyger, Tyger

20. Minerva