Smashing Pumpkins to Release Double Album CYR
The 20-track record will be out in November on Sumerian Records
The Smashing Pumpkins are back on our radar… just in time for the pumpkin season.
The alt-rock icons announced their upcoming double-record, CYR, on Friday. Set to drop in November, the 20-track release will feature founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and late-era guitarist Jeff Schroeder, with Corgan manning the record’s production.
A few weeks ago, the rockers shared singles ‘Cyr’ and ‘The Colour Of Love,’ both of which have seen love on alternative radio, with ‘Cyr’ becoming the No. 1 most added single on alternative radio during its release week back in August.
Preorder the album, which releases Nov. 27 via Sumerian Records, here, and check out the tracklist below:
1. The Colour of Love
2. Confessions of a Dopamine Addict
3. Cyr
4. Dulcet in E
5. Wrath
6. Ramona
7. Anno Satana
8 Birch Grove
9. Wyttch
10. Starrcraft
11. Purple Blood
12. Save Your Tears
13 Telegenix
14. Black Forest, Black Hills
15. Adrennalynne
16. Haunted
17. The Hidden Sun
18. Schaudenfreud
19. Tyger, Tyger
20. Minerva