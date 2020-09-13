Sid McCray, Original Bad Brains Singer, Dies

Sid McCray, the original Bad Brains singer, has died. The band confirmed the news in a Facebook post, which you can see below. No cause of death has been revealed.

McCray led the band from 1977 to 1978 and helped write some of their early songs, including “The Regulator,” which he performed with his former bandmates during a secret show in 2017. As New York Hardcore Chronicles wrote in a touching Facebook tribute, McCray “was also part of the Brains road crew. He was also the one responsible for introducing Punk rock & Metal to their fusion and helped create the template for what the Bad Brains became.”

According to a GoFundMe set up to help cover burial costs, McCray “Passed on September 9, 2020. He is remembered and loved by seven children, family, friends, his former band members and a host of loyal fans. Sidney’s children would like to have a Memorial Service for their father and are gratefully in acceptance of donations.” At time of writing, $4,230 of the $5,000 goal had been raised.

