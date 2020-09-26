Shirley Manson Confirms That Garbage’s Seventh Album Is Done

It sounds like we can expect new music from Garbage soon. On Friday night, Shirley Manson confirmed the band finished its seventh album, after facing delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There were far more important things happening this week so I didn’t want to crow but we have big news in the house of garbage,” she wrote on Instagram. “It is official. We have finally finished #7 and delivered it, hook line and sinker to our new business partners @bmguk.”

“I sat tonight with our engineer (and my long suffering husband) to listen to it from top to bottom and I have to admit , I felt pretty smug about it all, if the truth be told,” she continued. “Love you lots. Wish you were here to enjoy the initial listening process with us. However you will get to judge it for yourselves soon enough. Can’t WAIT for you all to hear it. Thank you for loving on us. Hope we haven’t let you down. I don’t believe we have. But you will all ultimately be the judge of THAT.”

Last month, Manson let SPIN know what to expect from the new collection of songs. “It’s certainly a different-sounding record than our last couple. It has lots of guitars, lots of melodies and hooks. It’s poppier than the last record,” she revealed. “We were very inspired by the weird, subversive pop of Roxy Music — that was kind of our muse. Not that it sounds anything like Roxy music, but that was definitely something we thought about a lot.”

