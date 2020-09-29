Sharon Van Etten Covers Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Hurt’

Sharon Van Etten has had a fairly active year, all things considered. She celebrated the 10th anniversary of her sophomore album, Epic, last week, and also digitally released “All Over Again” for the first time as well. Earlier this year, she performed with Fountains of Wayne as part of the Jersey 4 Jersey COVID relief fundraiser.

The singer-songwriter has now teamed with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline as part of National Suicide Prevention Month and shared a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt.”

“It doesn’t make you a weak person for thinking about your darker times it actually makes you stronger by being vulnerable and open and sharing who you are with the people you care about,” Van Etten said in a statement.

Check out her version of “Hurt” below.