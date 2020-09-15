Daptone Records will be releasing a collection of previously unheard tracks by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings.

The album will include covers includes renditions of songs by Dusty Springfield, Janet Jackson, Woody Guthrie, Prince and Stevie Wonder.

You can hear their rendition of Wonder’s “Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours” below.

Jones passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2016. Just Dropped In… is the second posthumous musical project after the group released 2017’s Soul of a Woman.

See the tracklisting for Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) below.

1. “Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours”

2. “Little By Little”

3. “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)”

4. “Here I Am Baby”

5. “What Have You Done For Me Lately?”

6. “Take Me With U”

7. “This Land Is Your Land” (Digital Album Exclusive)

8. “Inspiration Information”

9. “Giving Up”

10. “Rescue Me”

11. In The Bush

12. It Hurts to Be Alone

13. Trespasser