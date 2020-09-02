R.E.M., Hayley Williams, Phoebe Bridgers and More Share Covers for Charity

R.E.M., Hayley Williams, Jamila Woods, Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen and more contributed previously unreleased covers of artists including the Cure and Joni Mitchell to the Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy compilation, out this Friday (Sept. 4) and only on Friday. All net proceeds from the set of unheard songs will benefit Fair Fights, a voting rights organization.

Pre-order the compilation here.

Included in the 40-song set is an unearthed Beverly Glenn-Copeland song from 1977, Williams covering UK kraut-hypnotists Broadcast, a collaboration in progress between Ben Gibbard and Tycho and additional songs from My Morning Jacket, Flume with Eprom, Death Cab for Cutie, Courtney Barnett, Best Coast among many more.

Author Dave Eggers executive produced the set, saying in a statement, “It’s going to come down to bringing out and protecting the vote this fall, so the work Fair Fight does is crucial. Jordan [Kurland] and I figured a painless way to raise some money would be to ask musicians to donate unreleased tracks, people pay a few bucks for them, and maybe we can edge toward a functioning democracy again.”

Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy’s cover art was created by Shepard Fairey. A limited-edition signed poster of the artwork will also be sold on Friday via Bandcamp, with net proceeds going to the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, Color of Change.

Check out the full tracklisting below:

1. Hayley Williams – Colour Me In (Broadcast Cover)

2. Tycho x Ben Gibbard – Only Love Will Save This Place (Demo Version)

3. R.E.M. – Begin The Begin (Live in Hampton, VA 1989)

4. Matt Berninger – In Between Days (The Cure Cover)

5. Grouplove – Hardware Store

6. Rostam – Half-Light (Acoustic)

7. Soccer Mommy – Girl Next Door (Saving Jane Cover)

8. Flume x Eprom – Nor. 7

9. clipping. – Chapter 319 (Jonathan’s Full Stop Remix)

10. My Morning Jacket – Bring the Power Back Home

11. Sudan Archives – War

12. Helado Negro – Us Meeting Them

13. Death Cab for Cutie – The New Year (Live in Seattle, WA 2020)

14. Jeff Tweedy – Whisper

15. Sharon Van Etten – malibu, driving down the one (demo)

16. Weyes Blood – River (Joni Mitchell Cover)

17. Thurston Moore – L’Ephemere

18. The Decemberists – Death-Defying (Hoodoo Gurus Cover, Live in Australia 2016)

19. Tegan and Sara – God Help Yourself (Demo)

20. Best Coast – Our Deal (Live in Studio 2020)

21. Poolside x Todd Edwards – Getting There From Here (Instrumental)

22. Jamila Woods – HEAVN (Slot-A Remix)

23. Robin Pecknold – Hammond Song (The Roches Cover)

24. Beverly Glenn-Copeland – Dream On (1977 Studio Recording)

25. Devendra Banhart – Taking a Page (Demo)

26. Phoebe Bridgers – Chinese Satellite (Voice Memo)

27. Real Estate – People’s Parties (Joni Mitchell Cover)

28. Sylvan Esso – Ferris Wheel (Live In-Studio)

29. Josh Ritter – Someday (In Progress)

30. Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers – Vancouver Divorce (Gord Downie Cover)

31. Alex G – Skull Eyes (True Widow Cover)

32. Frankie Cosmos – Another Piece

33. King Tuff – Evergreen (Demo)

34. Superchunk – Political Song for Michael Jackson to Sing (Minutemen Cover)

35. Jay Som – Time Off Work

36. Angel Olsen – All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Chamber Remix)

37. Gilligan Moss – Ultraparadíso (Campfire Edit)

38. Bhi Bhiman – Takin’ It Easy

39. Courtney Barnett – Sunday Roast (Live in Estes Park, CO 2020)

40. Preservation Hall Jazz Band – One Hundred Fires (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)