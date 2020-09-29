Culture \
Square Enix Reveal New Track From Pulse: FINAL FANTASY XIV Remix Album Ahead of Release
The reimagined soundtrack comes out tomorrow
For those who can’t wait until tomorrow to hear some more remixed tunes from Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix has given SPIN access to “‘Neath Dark Waters” a few hours early.
Pulse: FINAL FANTASY XIV Remix Album features 14 of the game’s top tracks, all remixed and reimagined in ways as they’ve never been heard before. Considering that the original soundtrack was popular enough to spawn a concert series and significant fanfare, it’s no surprise that the physical pre-orders have long since sold out (although more are coming in a few weeks for those who want to be added to a waiting list).
For the digital crowd, the album will also be available on all major streaming platforms at midnight local time. In the meantime, check out this exclusive reveal of “‘Neath Dark Waters” and a note from Final Fantasy XIV Sound Director Masayoshi Soken below.
“‘Neath Dark Waters”
And here’s what Soken had to say about the track:
“Hello, everyone! My name is Masayoshi Soken, and I work on all things audio for FINAL FANTASY XIV (FFXIV). Even though FFXIV is an MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game), it is very unique in that many of the people who play it are very interested in the music and audio aspects of the experience. The sound team and I fight an uphill battle day after day to create songs and sounds for the constant release of new content, but it is also a great honor for us to be a part of the team.
Until now, we have released a number of arrangements of the original tracks used in the game, including piano, rock, and even orchestral. This time, however, is the first time we’ve been able to put together a dance music album using FFXIV songs!
We’ve also performed live FFXIV concerts — the FFXIV team has hosted “Fan Festival” events for the players of the game to meet in person, and I have attended these both to perform live, but also to interact with players who attend. I received many requests for this type of album from our community, which led in part to its creation.
Honestly, I had always wanted to create a remix album like this, but we finally had the chance to give it our all and turn these requests into a reality!
Each of these songs are remixed from tracks that FFXIV players have experienced while playing, so I’m sure they will enjoy listening, and maybe even dancing, to these! However, we also worked tirelessly to create an album that even those who don’t play FFXIV can enjoy and jive to.
I would encourage everybody to turn up the volume, get into the melodies of FFXIV, and dance!”