Square Enix Reveal New Track From Pulse: FINAL FANTASY XIV Remix Album Ahead of Release

For those who can’t wait until tomorrow to hear some more remixed tunes from Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix has given SPIN access to “‘Neath Dark Waters” a few hours early.

Pulse: FINAL FANTASY XIV Remix Album features 14 of the game’s top tracks, all remixed and reimagined in ways as they’ve never been heard before. Considering that the original soundtrack was popular enough to spawn a concert series and significant fanfare, it’s no surprise that the physical pre-orders have long since sold out (although more are coming in a few weeks for those who want to be added to a waiting list).

For the digital crowd, the album will also be available on all major streaming platforms at midnight local time. In the meantime, check out this exclusive reveal of “‘Neath Dark Waters” and a note from Final Fantasy XIV Sound Director Masayoshi Soken below.

“‘Neath Dark Waters”

Your browser does not support the audio tag.

And here’s what Soken had to say about the track: