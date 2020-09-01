Days after announcing their new album, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?, Public Enemy just revealed who they collaborated with on the new record.

They definitely enlisted some heavy hitters. George Clinton will be featured on both “When the Grid Goes Down” and “Grid,” which also brings in Cypress Hill. Mike D and Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys and Run-DMC will be on “Public Enemy Number Won,” while Ice-T and PMD lent their voices to “Smash the Crowd.”

Public Enemy previously released their collab with DJ Premier, “State of the Union (STFU),” and “Fight the Power: Remix 2020,” where they share the mic with Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Jahi and YG, while Questlove takes on the turntables. The updated version of “Fight the Power” premiered on this year’s BET Awards.

Chuck D will also be doing a special Facebook Live session today (Sept. 1) at 9am PT/12pm ET. More info on that chat is here.

See Public Enemy’s What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? tracklist below:

01 – “When The Grid Goes Down” ft. George Clinton

02 – “Grid” ft. Cypress Hill and George Clinton

03 – “State of the Union (STFU)” ft. DJ Premier

04 – “Merica Mirror” ft.. Pop Diesel

05 – “Public Enemy Number Won” ft. Mike D, Ad-Rock, Run-DMC

06 – “Toxic”

07 – “Yesterday Man” ft. Daddy-O

08 – “Crossroads Burning” (Interlude) ft. James Bomb

09 – “Fight The Power: Remix 2020” ft. Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, YG, Questlove

10 – “Beat Them All”

11 – “Smash The Crowd” ft.. Ice-T, PMD

12 – “If You Can’t Join Em Beat Em”

13 – “Go At It” ft. Jahi

14 – “Don’t Look At The Sky” (Interlude) ft. Mark Jenkins

15 – “Rest In Beats” ft. The Impossebulls

16 – “R.I.P. Blackat”

17 – “Closing: I Am Black” ft. Ms. Ariel

What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? releases on Sept. 25 via Def Jam Recordings. You can preorder the record along with PE merch here.