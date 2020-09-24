It’s been a minute since we last heard from the Pixies, but they’re back. The group shared a new video for the timely tune “Hear Me Out,” co-produced and starring band bassist/vocalist Paz Lenchantin.

“‘Hear Me Out’ is about things not turning out the way we hoped, but knowing that it’s going to be ok regardless,” Lenchantin said in a statement. “Black started the melody phrases on an old organ. I loved it right away, so he asked me to take a pass at the lyrics. The song has an evocative melody that inspired the lyrics to come out straight away.”

Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago added, “Paz sounds like she’s talking to a guy with deaf ears. I did a western-style riff at the end of verses, which was like giving her a gun so the dude would pay attention.”

Filmed in Taos, New Mexico in the middle of the pandemic, “Hear Me Out” has a classic western vibe that stars Henry Hopper, the son of late actor Dennis Hopper, and features a community of Taos-based artists.

You can watch the video below.

“Hear Me Out” was written by frontman Black Francis and Lenchantin at Dreamland Studios during sessions for 2019’s Beneath The Eyrie, with production by Grammy-nominated Tom Dalgery (Royal Blood, Ghost). The song is the first new material from Pixies since they released Beneath The Eyrie last year.

The song hails from the group’s new double A-side single that also features “Mambo Sun,” on limited edition yellow 12-inch vinyl.

Pixies have European tour dates set to begin in June 2021.