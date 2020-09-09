Seven years ago, Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard linked up with former Pearl Jam drummer Matt Chamberlin for some instrumental demos. Now, the pair have reunited with some additional help from folk singer Mason Jennings and Seattle keyboardist and singer Brittany Davis to form Painted Shield.

The newly-formed group dropped their debut single “I Am Your Country” and announced that their self-titled debut record dropping Nov. 27.

The four-piece, with the help of mixer John Congleton, melds a concoction of roots rock, electronica and contemporary folk-pop and is signed to Gossard and Regan Hagar’s Loosegroove Records as the first act on the influential indie label since its reboot. Loosegroove initially shuttered in 2000 and is most notable for releasing Queens of the Stone Age’s debut album in 1998.

“I love making music, and I especially love collaborating with other musicians,” Gossard said in a statement. “That’s the fun part, when you experience synchronicity between the music and the people you’re involved with.”

“I’ve been a huge fan of both Stone and Matt for years,” Jennings said. “I listen to a lot of electronic and heavy rock music, but most of what I do is my voice and an acoustic guitar. I was excited by the idea of bringing that intimate side of what I do to this mega sound they were creating.”

Check out the group’s first single below: