Pearl Jam’s iconic 1992 MTV Unplugged session, previously only a special 2019 Record Store Day release, will be available on vinyl and, for the first time, on CD as well.

The live session lands on the band’s 30th anniversary — Pearl Jam formed in 1990 from the ashes of Mother Love Bone, a band featuring Chris Cornell’s former roommate, singer Andrew Wood.

Pearl Jam’s Unplugged will be released Oct. 23. Preorder both formats here.

Unplugged was recorded a mere three days after completing their first American tour. Pearl Jam traveled to New York to record the stripped-down versions of their Ten album. All seven songs featured in the MTV Unplugged broadcast — “Jeremy,” “Even Flow,” “Alive,” “Black” and “State Of Love and Trust,” “Porch” and “Oceans” — are included.

In other news, Pearl Jam launched an initiative today (Sept. 10) to encourage their fans to join them and take the “Take-Three Pledge: Vote by Mail, Recruit Three Friends, and Don’t Wait.”

Ament, who recently spoke to SPIN about life during the lockdown and more, said in a statement that, “Voting freely and easily is our ultimate right as citizens of these United States. It’s a hard-fought gift from our foremothers and forefathers.”

For more info, go to Pearl Jam’s site, or text PJVotes to 52886.