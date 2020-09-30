If you thought the first Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, which featured R.E.M., Hayley Williams, Matt Berninger, Phoebe Bridgers and more was a colossus, wait ’til you see this.

Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, Volume 2, featuring 77 previously unreleased songs from Pearl Jam, David Byrne, Postal Service, Mark Ronson, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and many more will be available for 24 hours only on Bandcamp This Friday, Oct, 2.

One hundred percent of those net proceeds go to Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan organization that brings state advocacy, policy, and legislative expertise to the fight for voting rights.

GMTATCOAD Volume Two will feature a slew never-before-heard new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos. Pearl Jam’s song is a never-released song titled “Get It Back.”

The comp also features David Byrne’s demo for the Joan of Arc: Into The Musical; an unearthed recording from the late John Prine; a Postal Service live recording from their lauded 2013 reunion tour; Mark Ronson and Isley Juber’s Bond Theme submission; and more.

The second edition of the compilation follows the original version released in support of Fair Fight and Color of Change, which raised over a quarter of a million dollars for those initiatives.

Click here to purchase it.

Tracklist: