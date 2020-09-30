News \
Pearl Jam, David Byrne, Postal Service and More Contribute New Songs to Voting Rights Compilation
"Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Volume 2" is available for 24 hours only
If you thought the first Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, which featured R.E.M., Hayley Williams, Matt Berninger, Phoebe Bridgers and more was a colossus, wait ’til you see this.
Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, Volume 2, featuring 77 previously unreleased songs from Pearl Jam, David Byrne, Postal Service, Mark Ronson, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and many more will be available for 24 hours only on Bandcamp This Friday, Oct, 2.
One hundred percent of those net proceeds go to Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan organization that brings state advocacy, policy, and legislative expertise to the fight for voting rights.
GMTATCOAD Volume Two will feature a slew never-before-heard new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos. Pearl Jam’s song is a never-released song titled “Get It Back.”
The comp also features David Byrne’s demo for the Joan of Arc: Into The Musical; an unearthed recording from the late John Prine; a Postal Service live recording from their lauded 2013 reunion tour; Mark Ronson and Isley Juber’s Bond Theme submission; and more.
The second edition of the compilation follows the original version released in support of Fair Fight and Color of Change, which raised over a quarter of a million dollars for those initiatives.
Click here to purchase it.
Tracklist:
- David Byrne – People Tell Me
- Pearl Jam – Get It Back
- Little Dragon – Night Shift
- The Postal Service – We Will Become Silhouettes (Live from Berkeley, CA 2013)
- Cold War Kids – Almost A Crime
- Black Pumas – Colors (Live)
- Mark Ronson & Ilsey Juber – No Time To Die (Bond Demo)
- Guided By Voices – Game Of Pricks (Live from the Teragram Ballroom, LA on 12/31/19)
- Phoenix – No Woman (Whitney Cover)
- Yola – To Be Young, Gifted and Black (Song: Nina Simone, Arrangement: Aretha Franklin)
- Ciggy Black – Flypaper
- Arcade Fire feat. David Byrne – This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) [Talking Heads Cover, Live]
- Nilüfer Yanya – Day 7.5093
- Hippo Campus – No Poms (Live From First Ave)
- YOKO ONO PLASTIC ONO BAND – There’s No Goodbye Between Us (Remix by Deakin of Animal Collective)
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Criminals (Atlas Sound Cover)
- The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Keep On Praying
- Perfume Genius – Jory (Demo)
- Feist – Human Touch (Nina Simone Cover)
- Jack Johnson – My Mind’s For Sale (Live in Lake Tahoe, NV 2017)
- Phantogram – You Are So Beautiful (Joe Cocker Cover)
- Big Boi and Sleepy Brown – We The Ones, ft. Killer Mike and Big Rube (Organized Noize Remix)
- Tenacious D – Rize of the Fenix (Live from Lollapalooza 2019)
- Alex Ebert – No Jokes Left
- John Prine – Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore (Live) feat. Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, and Kenneth Pattengale
- Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé – America (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)
- Jenny Lewis – Callaloo
- NNAMDÏ feat. Lala Lala – Dislocate
- !!! – Feels Good
- PUP – Edmonton
- Beach Bunny – Dream Boy (Live)
- Madi Diaz – Home On The Range
- Sturgill Simpson – All Around You – Live From The Ryman – 100% Grass Fed
- Shakey Graves – Good Listener
- Bob Mould Band – In A Free Land (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)
- Andrew Bird – Tables and Chairs
- Caleb Giles – Focus
- The Marías – Hold It Together (Demo)
- The War On Drugs – Eyes To The Wind (Live)
- Aimee Mann – Batten Down
- Chicano Batman – Invisible People (Live)
- Buzzy Lee – Cinderblock
- Fleet Foxes – Drops In The River (Live From The Ryman)
- Charly Bliss – Ohio (Demo)
- The Gossip – Room For You (Demo)
- KHEMIST – 40oz of Freedom
- The Dip – Friday Mixer
- Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell – Wish In Vain
- Margo Price – Devil’s In The Details
- My Morning Jacket – Big Decisions (Jim’s Demo)
- Old 97’s – Southern Girls (Cheap Trick Cover)
- Colin Meloy – Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)
- Matt and Kim – Let’s Go (Acoustic)
- Songhoy Blues Feat. FOKN Bois – Don’t FOKN Worry
- Wolf Parade – ATA
- Tunde Adebimpe (Of TV on the Radio) – Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd Cover)
- Stone Gossard – Near
- Dan Deacon – Rally Banner
- Girlpool – Babygirl and Mental
- Calexico – All Systems Red (Live in Tucson, AZ 2005)
- MUNA – Walk On Water (Toyin’s Song)
- Nada Surf – Stories Going ‘Round
- Surfer Blood – New Direction
- illuminati hotties – content//bedtime / superiority complex (big noise) (Live at BetaWave)
- Mexican Institute Of Sound – La Cura
- Marginal Prophets – What The Man Don’t Know (Won’t Hurt Him)
- MICHELLE – Sunrise (Remix)
- Whitney – Valleys (My Love) (Live from SPACE)
- Bright Eyes – Pan and Broom (Demo)
- Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Fooled Around and Fell In Love (Elvin Bishop Cover, Live)
- Bedouine – Let Me In Your Life (Bill Withers Cover)
- RHYE – Hymn (Becky and the Birds Remix)
- Faye Webster – Vanishing Twin (Blake Mills Cover)
- Deaf Charlie – Something Real
- Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Chosen
- Nick Hakim – QADIR – Extended
- Flume x Toro y Moi – The Difference (slowboi version)