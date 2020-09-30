News \

Pearl Jam, David Byrne, Postal Service and More Contribute New Songs to Voting Rights Compilation

"Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Volume 2" is available for 24 hours only

CREDIT: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Jim Bennett/Redferns, Rick Kern/WireImage)

If you thought the first Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, which featured R.E.M., Hayley Williams, Matt Berninger, Phoebe Bridgers and more was a colossus, wait ’til you see this.

Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, Volume 2, featuring  77 previously unreleased songs from Pearl Jam, David Byrne, Postal Service,  Mark Ronson, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and many more will be available for 24 hours only on Bandcamp This Friday, Oct, 2.

One hundred percent of those net proceeds go to Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan organization that brings state advocacy, policy, and legislative expertise to the fight for voting rights.

GMTATCOAD Volume Two will feature a slew never-before-heard new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos. Pearl Jam’s song is a never-released song titled “Get It Back.”

The comp also features David Byrne’s demo for the Joan of Arc: Into The Musical; an unearthed recording from the late John Prine; a Postal Service live recording from their lauded 2013 reunion tour; Mark Ronson and Isley Juber’s Bond Theme submission; and more.

The second edition of the compilation follows the original version released in support of Fair Fight and Color of Change, which raised over a quarter of a million dollars for those initiatives.

Click here to purchase it.

Tracklist:

  1. David Byrne – People Tell Me
  2. Pearl Jam – Get It Back
  3. Little Dragon – Night Shift
  4. The Postal Service – We Will Become Silhouettes (Live from Berkeley, CA 2013)
  5. Cold War Kids – Almost A Crime
  6. Black Pumas – Colors (Live)
  7. Mark Ronson & Ilsey Juber – No Time To Die (Bond Demo)
  8. Guided By Voices – Game Of Pricks (Live from the Teragram Ballroom, LA on 12/31/19)
  9. Phoenix – No Woman (Whitney Cover)
  10. Yola – To Be Young, Gifted and Black (Song: Nina Simone, Arrangement: Aretha Franklin)
  11. Ciggy Black – Flypaper
  12. Arcade Fire feat. David Byrne – This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) [Talking Heads Cover, Live]
  13. Nilüfer Yanya – Day 7.5093
  14. Hippo Campus – No Poms (Live From First Ave)
  15. YOKO ONO PLASTIC ONO BAND – There’s No Goodbye Between Us (Remix by Deakin of Animal Collective)
  16. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Criminals (Atlas Sound Cover)
  17. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Keep On Praying
  18. Perfume Genius – Jory (Demo)
  19. Feist – Human Touch (Nina Simone Cover)
  20. Jack Johnson – My Mind’s For Sale (Live in Lake Tahoe, NV 2017)
  21. Phantogram – You Are So Beautiful (Joe Cocker Cover)
  22. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown – We The Ones, ft. Killer Mike and Big Rube (Organized Noize Remix)
  23. Tenacious D – Rize of the Fenix (Live from Lollapalooza 2019)
  24. Alex Ebert – No Jokes Left
  25. John Prine – Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore (Live) feat. Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, and Kenneth Pattengale
  26. Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé – America (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)
  27. Jenny Lewis – Callaloo
  28. NNAMDÏ feat. Lala Lala – Dislocate
  29. !!! – Feels Good
  30. PUP – Edmonton
  31. Beach Bunny – Dream Boy (Live)
  32. Madi Diaz – Home On The Range
  33. Sturgill Simpson – All Around You – Live From The Ryman – 100% Grass Fed
  34. Shakey Graves – Good Listener
  35. Bob Mould Band – In A Free Land (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)
  36. Andrew Bird – Tables and Chairs
  37. Caleb Giles – Focus
  38. The Marías – Hold It Together (Demo)
  39. The War On Drugs – Eyes To The Wind (Live)
  40. Aimee Mann – Batten Down
  41. Chicano Batman – Invisible People (Live)
  42. Buzzy Lee – Cinderblock
  43. Fleet Foxes – Drops In The River (Live From The Ryman)
  44. Charly Bliss – Ohio (Demo)
  45. The Gossip – Room For You (Demo)
  46. KHEMIST – 40oz of Freedom
  47. The Dip – Friday Mixer
  48. Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell – Wish In Vain
  49. Margo Price – Devil’s In The Details
  50. My Morning Jacket – Big Decisions (Jim’s Demo)
  51. Old 97’s – Southern Girls (Cheap Trick Cover)
  52. Colin Meloy – Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)
  53. Matt and Kim – Let’s Go (Acoustic)
  54. Songhoy Blues Feat. FOKN Bois – Don’t FOKN Worry
  55. Wolf Parade – ATA
  56. Tunde Adebimpe (Of TV on the Radio) – Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd Cover)
  57. Stone Gossard – Near
  58. Dan Deacon – Rally Banner
  59. Girlpool – Babygirl and Mental
  60. Calexico – All Systems Red (Live in Tucson, AZ 2005)
  61. MUNA – Walk On Water (Toyin’s Song)
  62. Nada Surf – Stories Going ‘Round
  63. Surfer Blood – New Direction
  64. illuminati hotties – content//bedtime / superiority complex (big noise) (Live at BetaWave)
  65. Mexican Institute Of Sound – La Cura
  66. Marginal Prophets – What The Man Don’t Know (Won’t Hurt Him)
  67. MICHELLE – Sunrise (Remix)
  68. Whitney – Valleys (My Love) (Live from SPACE)
  69. Bright Eyes – Pan and Broom (Demo)
  70. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Fooled Around and Fell In Love (Elvin Bishop Cover, Live)
  71. Bedouine – Let Me In Your Life (Bill Withers Cover)
  72. RHYE – Hymn (Becky and the Birds Remix)
  73. Faye Webster – Vanishing Twin (Blake Mills Cover)
  74. Deaf Charlie – Something Real
  75. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Chosen
  76. Nick Hakim – QADIR – Extended
  77. Flume x Toro y Moi – The Difference (slowboi version)
