The Who’s Roger Daltrey is tasked each year with putting on the Teenage Cancer Trust’s annual concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall. But when the pandemic halted organizers’ plans for a major gig supporting the U.K. organization, Daltrey recruited some friends for a creative workaround.

The Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen will take place Oct. 8 to 18, streaming unseen concert footage from the Who, Paul McCartney, the Cure, Ed Sheeran, Noel Gallagher, Them Crooked Vultures, Muse and more.

The sets span several years, with McCartney’s Oct. 11 set recorded back in 2012. The material will streaming for free on the trust’s recently launched YouTube channel, but organizers are still urging fans to donate.

“I know things are really tight for everyone at the moment, our whole business is out of work,” Daltrey wrote in a statement. “If you’re watching this on YouTube, understand this is there for a function – to raise money for a charity – the charity is desperately in need of the money to keep its services going. So, if you can donate even the price of a coffee, anything it will really help. l’m sure the audiences for these artists will be very high and if all of you just put $10 in, or £5, that would be a huge amount if money to get us through this year. Because we want to be there for you in case you ever need us, or your family ever needs us. Don’t let this virus destroy it.”

The event will also include a raffle on the side. Check out the full live stream schedule here.