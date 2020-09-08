New Order Share New Song ‘Be A Rebel,’ Reveal 2021 Tour Dates

New Order was supposed to hit the road with Pet Shop Boys this summer. We know how that turned out. Another casualty from that cancellation was that the veteran English dance-pop group was going to release a new song. Instead of waiting for 2021, New Order decided to drop that song in question, “Be A Rebel,” now. It’s their first new song in five years.

“In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song. We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it… until we meet again,” singer/guitarist Bernard Sumner said in a statement.

The single is available digitally now and will be followed by 12” vinyl, CD, and digital bundle formats featuring

remixes.

As for those tour dates, New Order and Pet Shop Boys will be hitting the road in 2021. You can see those tour dates below.

September 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

September 20 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

September 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

September 25 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann *

September 28 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

October 1 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion *

October 3 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *

October 7 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *

October 9 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre *

October 13 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center *

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *

October 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *

* co-headline with Pet Shop Boys