My Morning Jacket to Release ‘Bring the Power Back Home’ Vinyl Single

My Morning Jacket was one of the many contributors to the massive Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy compilation that was released on Bandcamp for just one day earlier this month. That collection also featured R.E.M., Hayley Williams and Phoebe Bridgers, among many others. MMJ shared the previously unknown”Bring The Power Back Home” as part of the set and now it’s getting its own stand-alone release.

The band will release that song, as well an acoustic version, on a 7-inch vinyl single. If you want one, act fast. The group pressed only 2,020 of them. The release coincides with Voter Registration Day.

“‘Bring The Power Back Home’ is about taking control of your own destiny,” singer Jim James says, “reclaiming one’s personal power in an effort to bring positive change back to our lives, even if it seems that the good in the world is slipping out of our grasp. Positive change and progress is still possible. One of the best ways we can reclaim and use our power for good right now is to VOTE like our lives depend on it, because they do.”

All proceeds from the single sales go to voter participation advocacy group Fair Fight. You can preorder it here.

Earlier this year, My Morning Jacket released The Waterfall II, their first album in five years.