Mxmtoon team with Carly Rae Jepsen for the new song “ok on your own.”

The single is off mxmtoon’s upcoming dusk EP, which is out on Oct. 1, with Tune-Yards‘ Merrill Garbus producing several tracks. The upcoming EP is a companion to dawn, which was released on April 22 of this year.

“I was beyond excited to work on this track and have it be graced by Carly Rae Jepsen, someone who stands for empowerment and knows the themes of love and loneliness all too well,” mxmtoon said in a statement. “My hope for the song is that “ok on your own” can let people know that vulnerability is never something to be afraid of, and admitting you need time for yourself and support from a friend is sometimes a necessary step.” The entire EP, she says, was “heavily influenced by my own desire to work with strong female producers and artists.”

Check out the video for “ok on your own” below.

Mxmtoon added that “sometimes relationships aren’t meant to work. it’s a bitter reality that many of us come to terms with at one point or another, but we all have to realize our own self-worth before letting certain people into our lives! “ok on your own” is your reminder that stepping away from a relationship isn’t a sign of weakness, but rather one of strength!”

Additionally, on Sept. 14, mxmtoon will launch the first episode of her new daily podcast, “365 days with mxmtoon.” Each day for a year the Oakland-raised, Brooklyn-based artist will guide listeners through the most interesting, weird, and funny events of that day in history.